Goya Foods Donated 2,500 Pounds of Food to Catholic Charities of Boston in Celebration of the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts

"For Goya, we always strive to do our part to support our communities and encourage others to do the same. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this year's festival, who work hard to bring the rich culture of Puerto Rico to Massachusetts, than by providing healthy food to people who need it the most," said Rafael Toro, Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods.

Catholic Charities distributes more than 2.5 million pounds of food each year through their network of food pantries. The donation will go directly to Catholic Charities' food pantries in the South End of Boston, Somerville and Dorchester, and serve close to 4,200 people each week. "We are deeply grateful for our ongoing partnership with Goya and couldn't meet the needs of those we serve without committed partners like Goya. In a region where the gap continues to grow between the living wage and the wages many residents actually earn, hunger remains a persistent threat to the wellbeing of many Bostonians," said Deborah K. Rambo, President of Catholic Charities.

The donation is part of Goya Gives, a global initiative committed to supporting local communities through social and environmental causes. Goya has donated millions of pounds of food to organizations worldwide and continues to support over 300 organizations, events and cultural institutions. "It is an honor to kick off our Puerto Rican Festival weekend by partnering up with Goya and their Goya Gives initiative in the continuous effort of giving back to our communities," said Edwin Alicea, President of the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts.

Goya's annual food donations also serve to encourage consumers to participate in the message and act of helping those in need. Consumers can share the #GoyaGives message with friends and family through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @goyafoods

For more information about Goya Foods and the #GoyaGives campaign, please visit www.goya.com.

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; Goya's combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation make Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

About Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities of Boston, one of the largest providers of social services in Massachusetts, operates 75 distinct programs in 26 locations, providing assistance with dignity and respect to individuals of all ages, races, cultures, and religious faiths. Whether through food assistance, help for struggling teens or a variety of services for refugees and immigrants during a time of intense uncertainty, Catholic Charities provides support to individuals for their most basic needs while charting a path to a living wage. For more information please visit http://www.ccab.org.

