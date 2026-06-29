JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, responds to the humanitarian crisis following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela by donating 100,000 pounds of food to help families affected by the disaster.

GOYA FOODS DONATES 100,000 POUNDS OF FOOD TO SUPPORT VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING EARTHQUAKES IN VENEZUELA

In partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), the food will be distributed from Goya's warehouse in Miami and delivered to communities throughout Venezuela, helping provide essential nourishment to those in urgent need. As recovery efforts continue, Goya remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people by ensuring that critical food supplies reach families and individuals impacted by this tragedy.

"Our hearts are with the people of Venezuela during this incredibly difficult time," said Peter Unanue, Co-President of Goya Foods." "At Goya, we believe that when tragedy strikes, we have a responsibility to stand with those in need. Through our Goya Gives initiative, we are committed to supporting relief efforts and providing nourishment to families as they begin the long road to recovery. We continue to pray for everyone affected, as well as the courageous first responders and humanitarian teams working tirelessly to save lives and bring aid to those in need. Goya Foods extends its deepest sympathies to the people of Venezuela and remains steadfast in our commitment to helping communities recover, rebuild, and move forward with hope."

For 90 years, Goya has been at the forefront of disaster relief, responding to hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and other humanitarian emergencies throughout the United States, Latin America, and around the world. The donation is through Goya Gives, the company's global initiative dedicated to bringing people together and uplifting communities by providing humanitarian relief during times of crisis, combating food insecurity, supporting education, and celebrating cultural heritage. By partnering with trusted relief organizations like Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Goya continues its mission of providing food assistance to communities when they need it most.

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

About Goya Gives

Goya Gives is a global initiative dedicated to bringing people together and uplifting communities by combating food insecurity, supporting education, and celebrating cultural heritage. Through partnerships with more than 300 organizations—including food banks, churches, shelters, schools, and cultural institutions—we provide nourishing food during times of need and disaster relief, while also empowering students and families through scholarships and educational opportunities. By fostering cultural appreciation, promoting healthy lifestyles, and strengthening community spirit, we strive to create both immediate impact and long-term, sustainable solutions. Rooted in compassion and a 90-year legacy of service, Goya Gives works to ensure that every individual has access to the food, support, and opportunities needed for a healthier, brighter future—cultivating hope, solidarity, and resilience, one meal at a time. For more information on Goya Gives, please visit: www.goyagives.com

PRESS CONTACT:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

bluePRint Communications

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845.659.6506

SOURCE Goya Foods