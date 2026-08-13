JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, responds to the humanitarian crisis following devastating earthquakes in Colombia by donating more than 200,000 pounds of food to help provide essential nourishment to individuals and families impacted by the disaster. In partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Goya is working to ensure that the food reaches communities and families most urgently in need.

GOYA FOODS DONATES MORE THAN 200,000 POUNDS OF FOOD TO SUPPORT COMMUNITIES IMPACTED BY EARTHQUAKES IN COLOMBIA

"Our hearts are with the people of Colombia during this difficult time," said Peter Unanue, Co-President of Goya Foods. "For 90 years, Goya has stood with communities in times of need. We hope this donation provides nourishment and comfort to families as they recover and rebuild. We stand with the people of Colombia and remain committed to supporting relief efforts."

The donation consists of five truckloads of Goya products, packed with a variety of essential food items to help meet the immediate needs of communities affected by the earthquakes. Through its Goya Gives initiative and partnership with GEM, Goya is committed to helping ensure critical food supplies reach those who need them most as relief and recovery efforts continue.

"Goya has once again demonstrated what meaningful corporate partnership looks like in the immediate aftermath of a disaster," said Michael Capponi, Founder and President of Global Empowerment Mission. "This donation gives GEM the ability to rapidly move essential resources directly into the hands of families impacted by the earthquakes in Colombia. Our model is built around speed, efficiency and strong partnerships, ensuring aid arrives quickly and reaches the communities where it has the greatest impact. We are deeply grateful to Goya for standing with GEM and the people of Colombia as we move from immediate response toward long-term recovery."

Goya's longstanding commitment to humanitarian relief spans 90 years, with the company responding to natural disasters and crises throughout the United States and around the world, including the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. Through Goya Gives, Goya continues this legacy by providing food and essential resources to communities in need, working with trusted partners like Global Empowerment Mission to deliver support where it is needed most.

For more information about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goyagives.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

About Goya Gives

Goya Gives is a global initiative dedicated to bringing people together and uplifting communities by combating food insecurity, supporting education, and celebrating cultural heritage. Through partnerships with more than 300 organizations—including food banks, churches, shelters, schools, and cultural institutions—we provide nourishing food during times of need and disaster relief, while also empowering students and families through scholarships and educational opportunities. By fostering cultural appreciation, promoting healthy lifestyles, and strengthening community spirit, we strive to create both immediate impact and long-term, sustainable solutions. Rooted in compassion and a 90-year legacy of service, Goya Gives works to ensure that every individual has access to the food, support, and opportunities needed for a healthier, brighter future—cultivating hope, solidarity, and resilience, one meal at a time. For more information on Goya Gives, please visit: www.goyagives.com

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Natalie J. Maniscalco

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SOURCE Goya Foods