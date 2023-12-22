GOYA FOODS OF TEXAS SPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER BY DONATING 250,000 POUNDS OF FOOD TO PEOPLE IN NEED FOR CHRISTMAS

Goya Foods, Inc.

22 Dec, 2023, 09:34 ET

BROOKSHIRE, Texas, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods of Texas donates 250,000 pounds of food to families and individuals in need throughout Texas with the help of Catholic Charities of Houston, Catholic Charities of San Antonio, Houston Food Bank, and North Texas Food Bank.

Goya’s Christmas donation of 250,000 pounds of products including beans, coconut water, and other products will be distributed directly to thousands of families in Texas with the help of Catholic Charities of Houston, Catholic Charities of San Antonio, Houston Food Bank, and North Texas Food Bank.
"As we celebrate the birth of Christ within the blessed union of the Holy family, we're helping to bring families in need together by providing a nourishing meal. This donation is a gift from our Goya family to families in Texas," said Bob Unanue, the President and CEO of Goya Foods. "With the spirit of giving ingrained within our company values, we are committed to serving communities and advancing the wellbeing for all throughout the world."

By partnering with local food banks and charitable organizations throughout Texas, Goya Foods of Texas will be able to efficiently distribute the food to communities where it will have the greatest impact. The donated food includes pantry staples, such as beans, rice, canned vegetables, broth, and spices, among others, allowing families to prepare hearty and nutritious meals.

Goya's commitment to giving back extends beyond Texas. Through the company's global initiative, Goya Gives, Goya is always at the forefront of natural disasters and humanitarian relief efforts, donating millions of pounds of food each year in the United States and worldwide. Most recently, Goya donated food to the people of Mexico, Maui, California, Turkey, and Syria. 

About Goya Foods
Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

