Goya Foods Presents $75,000 Check to Support the Latino Concert Series at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts and Donates 2,800 Pounds of Food to Food Pantry of Lehman College

The donation is part of Goya Gives, the company's national initiative to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of our communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values. "Goya has always believed in the importance of giving back to the community and honoring our Latin culture, roots, and heritage," said Rafael Toro, Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods. "We are honored to be title sponsors of Lehman's Latino Concert Series and to bring together people through a mutual love of good music and great food! In addition, we will donate 2,800 pounds of food to students struggling with food insecurity at Lehman in hopes of bringing comfort with a healthy meal."

Goya Foods has been a proud supporter of nearly 300 charitable endeavors, programs, scholarships, and events that promote culture and benefit overall community wellness. Goya Gives not only demonstrates the company's corporate and social responsibility but solidifies their dedication to social causes and the values they hold true to the foundation of Goya Foods.

"Goya's support of the Lehman Center concert series and the Lehman College Food Pantry are evidence of Goya's commitment to nurturing the heart and soul of the Bronx through investments that expand the cultural capital of our community and eradicate food insecurity among our students," said José Luis Cruz, President of Lehman College.

The Latino Concert Series has attracted iconic performers to the Bronx for more than a decade, showcasing top artists such as Willie Colón, Johnny Pacheco, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Eddie Palmieri, Prince Royce, Jose Alberto, as well as the late Celia Cruz and Tito Puente. The Forever Freestyle and Parranda Navideña concerts are perennial sellouts, in addition to a showcase of the greatest symphonic music and dance companies from Latin America.

"We are thrilled with our sponsorship with Goya Foods in support of the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts. There is a natural alignment between us, given Goya Foods' unparalleled position as the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States and Lehman Center's reputation as a leading presenter of Latino music in the Bronx, Northern Manhattan, Westchester County, and beyond," said Eva Bornstein, Executive Director for Lehman Center. "Goya Food's support will make it possible for the Latino Series to grow and continue to attract large audiences for many years to come!"

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

