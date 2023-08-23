GOYA FOODS SENDS AID TO THE PEOPLE OF MAUI AND THE WEST COAST

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, through its Goya Gives global initiative, is sending food and funds to help cover costs of housing and shelter for families displaced in Maui and food to the people on the West Coast.  This is in response to the recent fires in Maui and the tropical storm hitting the West Coast.

"The devastation caused by these two disasters is heart-wrenching, affecting both the community and the environment in unimaginable ways. In times like these, it is crucial to provide immediate support and aid to our fellow Americans.  Thanks to the incredible work and first response of Global Empowerment Mission, we can help to rebuild, heal, and show the undeniable resilience of these communities," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Global Empowerment Mission, a humanitarian first-response non-profit organization, will distribute the funds and food directly to families in need in Maui, and on the West Coast.

"We are so grateful for our partnership with Goya, who has been supporting our missions throughout the United States and internationally for over four years. The situations in Maui, California, and Washington require immediate support and proper strategies. Thank you, Goya, for always being there to help," said Michael Capponi, Founder of Global Empowerment Mission.

Through Goya Gives, Goya is always at the forefront of natural disasters and humanitarian relief efforts, donating millions of pounds of food each year in the United States and worldwide.  Most recently, Goya donated food to the people of East Palestine, Turkey and Syria. 

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide.  The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table.  For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

GOYA FOODS ENVÍA AYUDA AL PUEBLO DE MAUI Y LA COSTA OESTE

SOUND OF FREEDOM, CON LA PRODUCCIÓN EJECUTIVA DE GOYA CARES, ARRASA EN LOS CINES

