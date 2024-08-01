GOYA FOODS SPONSORS THE INAUGURAL GENUINE WORLD CUP IN HOUSTON, TEXAS TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR THE INCLUSION OF PEOPLE WITH INTELLECTUAL DISABILITIES AND AUTISM

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, is proud to sponsor the inaugural edition of the Genuine World Cup through its global initiative, Goya Cares, which is focused on safeguarding children's well-being. This tournament aims to foster inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities and Autism through sports. Additionally, the tournament will feature "Genuine Connect," a networking event where various organizations will discuss insights and address key challenges facing the sector moving forward.

"At Goya Foods, we believe in the power of community and the importance of inclusivity. Sponsoring the Genuine First Cup is not just about supporting a tournament; it's about standing together to uplift and celebrate individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism. Through our Goya Cares initiative, we are committed to not only supporting programs and events that protect our children but also fostering an environment where everyone has the opportunity to shine. We are proud to be part of this initiative that promotes understanding, acceptance, and unity through the beautiful game of soccer," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

The first edition of the tournament, hosted by Houston Dynamo FC, will run from August 1 through August 3 and feature 12 teams from the United States, Mexico, Spain and Portugal. Confirmed teams include Houston Dynamo FC, Inter Miami and Special Olympics Texas from the United States; Club Tigres, Querétaro FC and Mexico DI National Team from Mexico; Sporting Clube de Portugal and SL Benfica from Portugal; and Athletic Club Fundazioa, Fundació Barça, Valencia CF and Nàstic de Tarragona from Spain. The tournament will feature a group stage on August 1-2, and the final will be played on August 3 at Shell Energy Stadium, home of Houston Dynamo FC.

"We are delighted to host such an important event that brings together inclusive teams from top clubs. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Goya Foods for their generous sponsorship and overall support of this event. This first edition of the tournament will not only be an opportunity to unite people from different countries and cultures through soccer in an unforgettable experience, but also to raise awareness of the need to continue working for the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities and autism," Nacho Torras, one of the organizers of the Genuine World Cup.

In addition to hosting the 12 participating teams, Rice University will also host "Genuine Connect," a networking event on the morning of August 1 that will bring together a variety of relevant speakers to highlight current initiatives and future challenges in promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities and Autism in society.

About Goya Cares: Goya Cares was established in 2021 and has helped raise awareness among millions of people around the world while supporting organizations and individuals through the Goya Cares coalition. The mission of Goya Cares is to educate, support, and protect children, and families, from being enslaved, abused and subjected to the trauma associated with child trafficking, and the impact of mental health; to encourage community collaboration by recognizing the risks and working collectively to raise awareness and protect our youth. #GoyaCares. For more information, please visit: www.goyacares.com

About the Genuine World Cup: The Genuine World Cup is an international sporting event that aims to promote diversity and inclusion through football by bringing together teams from different parts of the world to compete on a global platform. In this inaugural edition, we are proud to have representation from Europe, the United States and Mexico, highlighting the unity that sport can bring between different cultures. For more information on the Genuine World Cup and to follow real-time updates, visit: www.genuineworldcup.com.

