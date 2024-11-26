GOYA GIVES BACK AND GIVES THANKS BY DONATING OVER 300,000 POUNDS OF FOOD TO THOSE IN NEED

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate Thanksgiving and give thanks to our families and each other, the Goya family is making a difference by donating over 300,000 pounds of food and lending a helping hand to those less fortunate in communities nationwide. Through the company's Goya Gives global initiative, every holiday season Goya donates food, providing essential nourishment and bringing comfort to families and individuals who may otherwise go without.

"Goya is deeply committed to our communities and stands ready to help those in need, especially during the holiday season," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. "With the support of community partners including local law enforcement, food banks, shelters, churches, and many other organizations, we can ensure that families, children, and students in need have a warm meal on Thanksgiving. It's vital that we come together and remind ourselves of the importance of giving back and giving thanks."

With many Americans feeling the impact of inflation and high costs of groceries, it is even more crucial to extend a helping hand to those facing challenging circumstances. Through Goya Gives, Goya is always at the forefront of natural disasters and humanitarian relief efforts, donating millions of pounds of food each year in the United States and worldwide. This Thanksgiving, the company embraces the spirit of generosity and gratitude, ensuring that families in need experience the warmth and comfort of a holiday meal.

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

