Goya Gives Initial Donation of Three Tons of Food to Victims of the Volcano in Guatemala

"It has been a devastating time for the people of Guatemala and we are diligently working with officials and organizations to ensure that the people who need it the most will directly receive the food," said Joe Perez, Senior Vice President of Goya Foods. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the volcano and we thank everyone who is helping to make this donation possible."

The donation is part of Goya Gives, a national initiative committed to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives and company values. Goya has always played an active role in providing food donations in times of crisis including the company's most recent donation of food to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, in addition to international donations in Mexico, Haiti, Chile, Peru and El Salvador among others.

About GOYA

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

