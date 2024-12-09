Goyette, Ruano & Thompson: Stockton Whistleblower Armando Orozco Files Lawsuit Against Stockton Unified School District

STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After enduring all manner of humiliation, Armando Orozco filed a lawsuit against the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD). The whistleblower retaliation suit alleges disability discrimination, failure to prevent harassment and much more.

Armando was employed by SUSD as Director of Facilities. When he was hired in 2021, he had more than 25 years' worth of knowledge and experience related to how public school district facilities work. When he was immediately confronted by various regulatory and legal violations, he raised his concerns with upper management.

Specifically, he witnessed a corrupt bidding process when the District was accepting bids for a new UVC protectant System. When he called out the failure of officials to accept the lowest bid, he alleges he was told to "keep his mouth shut" as well as "it's what the board wants." According to the complaint, it is believed that members of the board were directly involved in the bidding process and had personal motivation to grant the contract to one particular company.

"What's shameful here is that Armando was simply attempting to have the school do right by taxpayers and most importantly students with how money was spent, but instead those in power wanted to use the funds in unscrupulous ways," said attorney Derek Ulmer. "He suffered for standing up for students."

The complaint listed a significant number of financial improprieties perpetrated by the district, totaling significant sums of money. SUSD officials were in control of millions of dollars in their budget, but were found time and again using money inappropriately, according to the complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the District made it a priority to get rid of Armando by backing an unfounded law enforcement raid on his house. Armando was placed on leave and closed-door session materials were leaked to the press, among other forms of workplace harassment.

"His life was ruined, and in many ways still is," said attorney Amanda Malucchi. "Our hope is to hold the Stockton Unified School District responsible for their actions. Management and trustees acted inappropriately, and punished Armando when he refused to participate."

The case is Armando Orozco v. Stockton Unified School District, San Joaquin County Superior Court, Case No. STK-CV-UWT-2024-006441.

SOURCE Goyette, Ruano & Thompson