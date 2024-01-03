GOZEN Welcomes Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as Chief Product Officer

News provided by

GOZEN

03 Jan, 2024, 12:39 ET

Renowned sustainability expert joins startup to scale and drive commercialization of Plastic-Free, Animal-Free LUNAFORM™

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOZEN, the pioneering San Francisco-based biomaterials startup, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as its new Chief Product Officer. This strategic addition signals a new chapter in GOZEN's journey towards revolutionizing next-generation material production. Dr. Aki's extensive experience and unwavering dedication to a sustainable future position her as a valuable asset to the GOZEN team.

Continue Reading
Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki, Chief Product Officer, GOZEN. Image courtesy of GOZEN.
Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki, Chief Product Officer, GOZEN. Image courtesy of GOZEN.

Dr. Aki joins GOZEN with an illustrious background in sustainability and textile innovation spanning more than 20 years. Her previous tenure as the Director of Product Development & Research at a leading denim brand, ORTA, involved effectively creating and leading business in denim products, managing a $130M P&L .Prior to her role at ORTA, Dr. Aki served as the General Manager at BOSSA, a well-known textile company with a market cap of more than $200M.

At GOZEN, Dr. Aki will lead the development and commercialization of LUNAFORM™, a novel next-gen material that is unique in being both plastic-free and animal-free with high performance. LUNAFORM™ combines nature's brilliance with advanced scientific processes, where microorganisms in a nutrient-rich environment form ultra-crystalline patterns. This revolutionary bio-based material, derived from the by-products of microorganisms' activity, is vegan, non-GMO, and embodies a new era of eco-conscious material science.

GOZEN recently debuted LUNAFORM™ in partnership with Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week last year. Both parties earned the Most Innovative Partnership award at the 2023 PETA Fashion Awards.

"Dr. Aki's extensive experience and forward-thinking approach in sustainable product development align seamlessly with GOZEN's vision of pioneering high-performance next-gen materials. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and lead the way in next-gen biomaterials with LUNAFORM™ and beyond," said Ece Gozen, CEO of GOZEN.

Dr. Aki's appointment underscores GOZEN's ambition to lead the way in high-performance, plastic-free next-gen material innovation. Her leadership is expected to significantly contribute to the scaling company's production and develop and launch products to reinforce its status as a trailblazer in eco-conscious material development.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the new role, Dr. Aki stated, "I am thrilled to join GOZEN as the Chief Product Officer and contribute to the development of this biocreation platform that can shape an ecologically resilient future. GOZEN's commitment resonates strongly with my own values, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at GOZEN to create a positive impact on a global scale." 

About GOZEN:
GOZEN is a biocreation startup founded by Ece Gozen. GOZEN's mission is to reshape how we interact with the world around us, advocating for natural connection and a balance between creative expression and the sanctity of our planet. GOZEN's timeless process combines the ancient practices of harnessing naturally occurring processes with cutting-edge technology. This transforms organic elements into applied innovation - like their debut material, LUNAFORM™. GOZEN is backed by Happiness Capital, Accelr8, and SOSV.

Press Contact:
Laura Ledesma
[email protected]

SOURCE GOZEN

Also from this source

Biomaterials Startup GOZEN Raises $3.3 Million In Seed Funding

Biomaterials Startup GOZEN Raises $3.3 Million In Seed Funding

GOZEN, the revolutionary biomaterials startup that is set to disrupt the fashion, automotive and home furnishings industries, has just announced $3.3 ...
LUNAFORM™, a new kind of biomaterial, unveiled by Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

LUNAFORM™, a new kind of biomaterial, unveiled by Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

GOZEN, a revolutionary biomaterials startup, is thrilled to announce the launch of LUNAFORM™, an advanced biomaterial that made its debut appearance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.