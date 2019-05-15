Gozio Health and AT&T Announce Strategic Alliance

"Mobile wayfinding is no longer a nice-to-have service offered exclusively by the most forward-looking hospital systems, but essential to a patient-centric approach to healthcare," said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. "Gozio's collaboration with AT&T enhances our mission to improve patients' access to care and give health systems access to the boundless patient engagement opportunities available with a customizable mobile platform."

Gozio's interactive maps provide users with step-by-step navigation to doctor's offices, on-site dining, pharmacies, restrooms, parking decks and other points of interest, but the extensible mobile wayfinding platform does more than fulfill its fundamental mission of helping patients find their way around facilities. Advanced features give patients the ability to access urgent care and emergency department wait times, virtual visits, appointment scheduling, physician directories, electronic health records, ride share services, bill pay, and more.

"Today, the solutions AT&T offers go beyond traditional services to boost patient satisfaction and support optimal patient outcomes," said Rod Cruz, general manager Healthcare Industry Solutions, AT&T. "Together with Gozio, we can help healthcare customers improve patient outcomes by engaging our collective capabilities in connectivity and data analytics."

In the era of touchscreens and mobile devices, patients expect immediate access to information with the tap of a button. The strategic alliance builds on AT&T's Edge-to-Edge Digital Hospital solutions to help simplify the patient journey, both inside and outside the hospital as AT&T empowers digital healthcare with highly secure patient intake, entertainment, navigation and education solutions.

The Gozio and AT&T relationship complements the companies' commitment to improving overall patient experience during hospital visits by expanding connectivity to go beyond the four walls of the provider space and orchestrating the transformation of healthcare to connected care. As the healthcare industry navigates through a massive digital transformation, the existing and future Edge-to-Edge capabilities that the business collaboration provides can position healthcare companies for greater growth, profitability, and clinical and operational innovation.

To learn more about the Gozio wayfinding solution, view this video.

For more information on AT&T Health Solutions, go to www.att.com/healthcare

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health transforms indoor navigation and significantly improves patient experience with a mobile wayfinding platform specifically designed for hospitals and healthcare systems. Gozio's feature-rich, mobile platform revolutionizes patient engagement and not only puts patients and visitors on the best path to their destination, it gives the provider organization an important pathway to the patient. Gozio's platform optimizes the patient journey beyond wayfinding with API integrations of EHR, urgent care and emergency department wait times, Save My Spot scheduling for urgent care, virtual visits, and more. In addition to numerous industry awards, the wayfinding solution from Gozio has earned the exclusive endorsement of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q1 2019.

***According to America's biggest test as announced by Global Wireless Solutions last fall.

SOURCE Gozio Health

