Gozio Health partners with Yale New Haven Health to enhance its mobile app presence

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has selected Gozio Health to develop a mobile platform featuring interactive wayfinding to appointments and immediate access to electronic health records, virtual visits, physician databases and more.

The mobile app will offer a GPS-like experience for YNHHS patients and visitors with turn-by-turn directions to guide them from their home to their parking spot and on into their point of care at select locations. In addition to wayfinding, the app includes several advanced capabilities that improve the patient experience and access to care. Patients will have access to their MyChart patient portal and medical records, and virtual care.

"Gozio is thrilled to work with one of the top hospital systems in the nation to develop hassle-free, mobile access to care," says Joshua Titus, CEO and Founder Gozio Health. "As health systems transition to the next normal of care, innovative systems are adopting mobile platforms that help patients feel safe and provide frictionless access to in person or virtual visits."

"Yale New Haven Health recognizes the intrinsic value of building a mobile solution that serves as a direct conduit to patients and provides them with immediate access to health care services," says Lisa Stump, CIO, YNHHS and Yale School of Medicine. "With Gozio's digital platform, patients have access to services and engage with our system right from their smartphone."

Gozio Health leads the industry in developing mobile platforms that deliver immediate value to patients, visitors and the hospital with location-aware alerts, access to virtual care and electronic health records, navigation to specific points of care, contactless arrival protocols and more. COVID-19 brought to light how the real-time digital response of location-aware mobile platforms allow a health care system to provide dynamic communications, manage patient flows and act immediately on situational awareness. Innovative health systems are now transforming their digital strategies with agile mobile platforms that enhance their communication and operational infrastructure to meet the needs accelerated by the pandemic.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health develops full-featured, customizable digital front door platforms exclusively for healthcare systems. Gozio's extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients that improves their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait-times, bill pay and extensive analytics capabilities. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit physician foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and YSM's clinical physician practice, Yale Medicine, which is the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. YNHHS and Yale partner on clinical care, education and research, bringing the latest discoveries, technology and therapies to patients. www.ynhhs.org

