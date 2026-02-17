Gozney Introduces Arc Lite, a Compact Live-Fire Oven Designed for Chef-Level Pizza and More

Arc Lite is an extension of the best-selling Arc Series, delivering unmistakable Gozney performance in a lightweight form made for any space

BOURNEMOUTH, England and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gozney, the global leader in premium, design-led outdoor pizza ovens, today announced the launch of Arc Lite, a compact extension of its Arc and Arc XL series that brings professional-grade live-fire performance to smaller spaces, from balconies and rooftops to backyards and on-the-go gatherings.

Designed to cook pizzas up to 12 inches, Arc Lite delivers true 950°F / 500°C performance through Gozney's signature lateral rolling flame, enabling perfectly baked pizza as well as flame-finished vegetables, steaks, and more. Compact, powerful, and engineered for ease, Arc Lite is unmistakably Gozney: It is built with the same materials, thermal performance, and flame dynamics found in the brand's flagship ovens, refined for effortless everyday cooking.

"Everyone deserves to experience cooking with real fire. That's where Arc Lite comes in," said Tom Gozney, Founder and CEO of Gozney. "It's compact, powerful, and easy to use. You can place it on a balcony or take it to your mate's, and it still kicks out the same flame and heat as our bigger ovens. What I love is how it changes the vibe when people get together. Suddenly everyone's in it. Topping and turning pizzas, having a laugh. Those moments become the reason. That's what Arc Lite is all about."

Arc Lite is designed to go from unboxing to first fire in minutes, with quick ignition, intuitive front dial for smooth flame control, and a fixed gas connection that simplifies setup. Its fully insulated body locks in heat for consistent, reliable performance, while a high-performance 12mm stone floor stores and releases heat evenly for crisp, airy pizza bases bake after bake.

At the heart of Arc Lite is Gozney's signature lateral rolling flame, engineered to wrap food in consistent, natural live-fire heat. This flame pattern delivers the leopard-spotted crusts that define restaurant-quality pizza, while providing the versatility to cook far beyond pizza.

Compact in size but uncompromising in capability, Arc Lite is built to elevate everyday cooking and bring people together. From family pizza nights to spontaneous gatherings and shared moments around the fire.

Key features of Arc Lite include:

Signature lateral rolling flame for even, natural heat and consistent results.

for even, natural heat and consistent results. High-performance 12mm stone floor for crisp, well-baked pizza bases.

for crisp, well-baked pizza bases. Front-facing dial control for smooth, intuitive flame management.

for smooth, intuitive flame management. 950°F / 500°C live-fire performance for pizza, steak, vegetables, and more.

for pizza, steak, vegetables, and more. Fully insulated body to lock in heat for steady performance in any outdoor environment.

to lock in heat for steady performance in any outdoor environment. Simplified gas connection with a fixed hose for fast, tool-free setup.

Available in Off Black, Arc Lite will be available for purchase on March 3rd at select retailers and www.gozney.com. Arc Lite retails for $399.99. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.gozney.com/press.

About Gozney:

Gozney makes live-fire cooking easy by pioneering revolutionary pizza ovens that change the way people cook outdoors. Harnessing knowledge from their origins in the commercial industry, Gozney's multi-award-winning range of pizza ovens are beautiful, functional, durable tools that light a fire for anyone to be able to make, create, build, invent, provide, connect, discover, share and grow. Gozney was founded by Tom Gozney in 2010. More information is available at www.gozney.com.

