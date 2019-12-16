GoZone WiFi and Safari Events Deliver Connected Shopping Experience at American Dream Megamall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoZone WiFi (GoZone), the leading North American venue intelligence company, in partnership with Safari Event Services (Safari), today announced the deployment of their WiFi analytics and marketing solutions at the American Dream retail complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. A global destination for entertainment and shopping, the American Dream megamall aims to deliver state-of-the-art wireless connectivity across the three million square foot venue – space which is dedicated to hosting more than a dozen entertainment attractions and over 450 retail, food, and specialty shops.

With a vision of the modern, connected shopper at the center of the project, American Dream carefully selected the most innovative technology partners in order to turn that vision into a reality. GoZone was selected as the WiFi analytics solution provider after evaluating the venue's unique needs for custom development, integration, and scalability, "We presented the customer with the art of the possible," says Carl Van Dusen, COO at Safari, of presenting the American Dream team with WiFi analytics solutions.

"While other providers in the market offer off-the-shelf products, we were able to take a truly customized approach to the partnership with GoZone," Van Dusen said. "The GoZone product and business development teams delivered a flexible and phased approach to deployment, which is exactly what a successful long-term engagement at the enterprise level demands."

Visitors to the megamall can experience seamless WiFi connectivity and a thoughtful approach to the connected shopping experience. "Data drives operational decisions inside enterprise systems, and GoZone's advanced venue intelligence makes us excited about using location and marketing analytics to develop a fresh approach to retail," says Mark Rewers, Director of IT at American Dream. "The user-friendly dashboard not only gives us great insights into who our customers are, but how they behave within the venue."

"The integrated cloud environment gives us room for agility within a complex and evolving WiFi infrastructure," says Rewers. GoZone and Safari have integrated into over 1,300 Cisco WLC access points to deliver personalized visitor engagement opportunities and advanced analytics across the venue. In future iterations, the teams will build on this foundation to drive full-funnel marketing campaigns, drive app downloads, and improve operational efficiencies.

GoZone WiFi is a SaaS company offering venue intelligence and guest engagement solutions to retail, hospitality, and large public venues. GoZone's platforms leverage WiFi networks to deliver branded content, provide detailed analytics, and display advertising. GoZone's venue intelligence enables enterprises to strategically refine operations, bridging the gap between online and offline business.

Safari Event Services is a national full-service technology solutions provider committed to delivering high-quality voice, data and internet services to events of all sizes. From planning to design, project management, implementation and carrier billing, Safari handles every aspect of an event's technology needs from start to finish.

SOURCE GoZone WiFi

Related Links

https://www.gozonewifi.com

