GoZone WiFi and TSTT Partner to Bring Guest WiFi Intelligence and Engagement to Trinidad and Tobago Venues

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoZone WiFi (GoZone) today announced their partnership with Trinidad and Tobago's leading full-service communications solutions provider, Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT). Through this partnership TSTT, under the bmobile brand, will begin to offer real-time venue intelligence and guest engagement solutions to its retail, financial, and large public venue customers.

"Increasingly, our business customers are looking for the ability to understand their customers and communicate with them in-store and online. The GoZone marketing and analytics solution allows us to deliver tools that can help businesses increase customer loyalty, build brand awareness, and drive new revenue," says Ian Galt, General Manager of Enterprise Services at TSTT.

Businesses using the new bmobile Business WiFi service will gain the ability to capture valuable guest insights, evaluate customer flow and behavior, and display third-party advertising. These robust features of the GoZone product suite enable brick-and-mortar businesses to monetize WiFi infrastructure investments, bridging the gap between the technology and marketing departments. "The solution allows us to build deeper relationships with our business customers by bringing value added services to the table that benefits both IT and marketing buyers," says Galt. "This approach allows us to truly become an extension of our customer's business."

TSTT is the first communications solutions provider in the country to offer a comprehensive WiFi marketing, analytics, and advertising solution to business customers. The partnership will enable TSTT business customers to drive additional revenue by collecting detailed customer insights, displaying branded advertisements, and sending automated, personalized marketing campaigns.

"We are thrilled to enter into a partnership that allows TSTT to seamlessly incorporate our solution into their existing Business WiFi service plans. This allows their SMB and enterprise clients to realize real benefits from WiFi marketing," says Thomas Bethel, CRO and EVP of Sales and Marketing at GoZone. "They were looking for a very hands-on partnership, and our team is looking forward to working closely together to bring the service to market in Trinidad and Tobago."

GoZone WiFi helps venues build better customer relationships by using WiFi networks to deliver branded content, provide location analytics, and display advertising. GoZone's Smart WiFi Suite of products enables WiFi monetization through rich location data, marketing engagements, and third-party sponsorships. With access to detailed presence analytics, brick-and-mortar venues can strategically refine operations, bridging the gap between online and offline business. These analytics power omni-channel marketing messages and brand engagements, well beyond the WiFi network.

Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) is the country's largest provider of communications solutions to the residential and commercial markets and its leading-edge products are designed around its IP-based core infrastructure and marketed under the bmobile brand. TSTT is the industry leader deploying both wireless and fiber optic networks to deliver voice, data, broadband, multimedia, ICT, security, and Data Centre capabilities making it also one of the most advanced solutions providers in the country. The company's customers include key industry leaders in the finance, energy, government, manufacturing, education, healthcare and tourism sectors.

