GoZone WiFi Enhances Digital Advertising for Retail, Large Public Venues, and Smart Cities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoZone WiFi (GoZone), the leading US-based venue intelligence and guest engagement company, has released an advanced WiFi advertising solution which allows venues to further monetize guest WiFi networks. The company's newest feature release includes interactive campaigns on captive portal and landing pages that enables venues to increase revenue from third-party sponsorships, drive app downloads, and promote branded content.

GoZone's WiFi advertising solution allows enterprise retailers, large public venues, and smart cities to unlock new revenue potential by displaying interactive advertising campaigns. With GoZone's cloud-managed advertising software in place, retail centers can provide unique visibility to tenants, cities can promote upcoming events and local developments, and large public venues can increase app downloads and sell additional sponsor placements.

"We have seen continued demand and adoption of our WiFi advertising platform as venues are challenged to keep up with online competition," said Todd Myers, CEO of GoZone. "Increasingly, our partners in smart cities and large public venues are looking for new ways to engage directly with on-site customers." Myers says GoZone's reseller partners are actively using their advertising solutions to drive technology infrastructure improvements without using IT budgets by building relationships with marketing departments.

The feature enhancement was initially launched as part of an advertising campaign for a popular mobile security app in Times Square, New York. Guest WiFi users in Times Square were presented with a sponsored captive portal page and were redirected to the app after connecting to the network, increasing app downloads for the sponsor.

GoZone's enhanced solution allows advertisers to independently view detailed campaign metrics including impressions, click through rates, and results of A/B testing. Advertisers can update creatives in real-time, rotate creatives on a weighted scale, and create micro-sites that are specifically designed to engage with on-site guests.

GoZone WiFi is a SaaS company offering venue intelligence and guest engagement solutions. GoZone's platforms leverage WiFi networks to deliver branded content, provide customer analytics, and display advertising. GoZone's Smart WiFi Suite of products enables WiFi monetization through rich location data, marketing engagements, and third-party sponsorships. GoZone's venue intelligence enables enterprises to strategically refine operations, bridging the gap between online and offline business.

