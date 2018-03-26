GP Catholic Services Appoints Sharon Kucia as Senior Vice President

"Sharon Kucia is a professional fundraising executive with a real passion for advancing our clients' missions. She cares deeply about the people we serve as stewards of the gift of philanthropy," said Dan Conway, senior vice president of GP Catholic Services.

Founding president of Charlotte Legatus Chapter, an organization for Catholic CEOs, Kucia has spent most of her distinguished career at the intersection of business and faith, using her development and management skills to help advance the mission of the Catholic Church. Prior to joining GP Catholic Services, Kucia served in an executive position at another consulting firm where she formed and led an outstanding leadership team responsible for delivering exceptional client service. Kucia recently worked with an archdiocese amid parish closures and mergers to successfully raise more than $120 million.

"Sharon is a consummate professional with a heart for the Church. She is well-versed in the full spectrum of Mission advancement, bringing a versatile, unique skill set," said Elizabeth Zeigler, president and CEO of GP Catholic Services.

GP Catholic Services is a leading, national fundraising consulting firm serving the Catholic Church. A division of Graham-Pelton Consulting, GP Catholic Services specializes in designing and managing fundraising campaigns for (arch)dioceses, schools, parishes, religious orders and congregations.

