GP JOULE Breaks Ground on Concord Pacific 106-MW Solar Portfolio in Alberta

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP JOULE North America, a subsidiary of GP JOULE GmbH and a leader in utility-scale solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction, with proprietary racking solutions, has broken ground on a 106-megawatt solar PV portfolio for Concord Pacific, Canada's largest community builder. Experience building projects in challenging climates with durable technology that provides a lower cost of energy were key drivers in GP JOULE being awarded the three PV projects, each 35 megawatts in size.

GP Joule 25-MW Merchant Solar Plant in Alberta, Canada

"GP JOULE is proud to work with Concord Pacific to bring enduring reliability and strong returns to their projects," said David Pichard, CEO of GP JOULE North America. "Our high-quality standards in design, system optimization, material selection and skillful installation coupled with our tough PHLEGON© racking solution allows us to deliver great value to owners of merchant plants."

Technology at all three project sites, which are located within one hour of Lethbridge, Alberta, must sustain the province's highest wind speeds at 140 kilometers per hour. GP JOULE's proven PHLEGON® Fixed racking system was determined best suited for the area's exceptional conditions.

"GP Joule was the logical choice as they had recent experience in building merchant plants and furthering utility scale projects during the pandemic," said Terry Hui, President and CEO of Concord Pacific. "We are also pleased to be working with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation as we expand our portfolio in Alberta."

GP JOULE is known for building a network with local workers transitioning to renewable energy. It is estimated upwards of 150 skilled and professional trade workers will be hired with about 60% likely hailing from the fossil fuel industry.

"Our track record across Canada and the US shows we're committed to local partners, including indigenous communities," said Pichard. "Local hiring agencies and contractors help us boost job creation wherever we can. We always strive to secure all our partners and staff within a 90-kilometer radius of a project site."

To serve our ongoing partnerships in Western Canada, Alberta's talented energy workforce was tapped by GP JOULE with over 35% increase in area staffing since the beginning of 2021. We further expanded our business footprint with a larger office in Calgary to accommodate new business and team members.

Concord Pacific has an established renewable energy portfolio including solar power plants operating in Ontario, wind turbines in Saskatchewan and the Skookum run of river power plant in British Columbia. They also have more than 500 megawatts of renewable energy projects in their pipeline. As Concord Pacific embarks upon its first time developing a solar PV site, GP JOULE is proud to support the corporation's milestone, leading to significantly lower carbon footprint across its residential and commercial neighborhood property developments.

About GP JOULE North America

GP JOULE is a global renewable energy company headquartered in Reußenköge Germany, with GP JOULE Canada Corp. and GP JOULE USA Inc., servicing the North American market. In this region the company provides EPC turnkey services and a full range of solar PV racking solutions which combined focus on delivering a long-term, lowest cost of solar power. GP JOULE's in-house capabilities include civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering and construction execution in the commercial and utility-scale market. The company has installed more than 76 MW of solar PV across North America, with over 100 MW under construction and another 100 MW in its pipeline. Globally, GP JOULE has installed over 800 MW of solar and wind energy projects. Visit gp-joule.com.

Concord Pacific and Concord Green Energy

Concord Pacific created Concord Green Energy to explore and support future communities with a variety of zero carbon energy producing projects. Concord Green Energy has projects of scale in wind, solar and hydro at various stages of planning, development, and operation across Canada. Concord's current green energy projects can power more than twice the needs of all its communities. Visit concordpacific.com

