GP Solutions Adds to Management Team

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), the developer of "GrowPods" – controlled environment automated micro-farms, announced it is adding to its management team and making changes to its Board of Directors.

The company appointed Christina Kane as Director of Sales.

Kane has extensive experience in business development and was director of a major franchise with over 300 stores. She established distribution channels in 40+ countries, and is expert in global manufacturing.

In 1998, Kane was CEO of The Make-up Channel, and became a pioneer in online commerce. Later, she served as CEO of one of the nation's largest BPPV Private Post-Secondary Vocational Schools.

Kane's former clients include: 20th Century Fox, ESPN, Fox Sports, Paramount Pictures, Universal Studios, Disney, Warner Bros, Cartier, Chanel, Christian Dior, Estee Lauder, Revlon, Bloomingdales, Macys, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, and UTLA.

She is also active as an advisor to several non-profits, and is known for her philanthropic work.

"Adding Christina to our team will help the company ramp up sales and increase distribution channels," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions. "We look forward to her contributions as we pursue our aggressive growth plans."

The company also announced that its founder, Shannon Illingworth, will resign from the Board and will step aside from any direct role with the company.

Illingworth will remain an advisor to the company, but will be focusing his energies on building new cultivation facilities in the Midwest. Illingworth said he remains committed to the success of GP Solutions, and believes that the company is now well positioned to reach the goals he created four years ago.

"My original intention was to build the foundation and set the vision for the future," Illingworth said. "I now feel confident that I can move forward in other directions, knowing that the company is in excellent hands."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

