GP Solutions Debuts New Proprietary Soil and Hydro System Technology at CannaCon South

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), developer of automated micro-farms called "GrowPods," announced it will debut its new system technology and pathogen-free soil at CannaCon in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma has the nation's fastest growing medical marijuana program. The state has no numerical cap on business licenses, and doctors can recommend MMJ for any condition.

The lack of restrictions is attracting thousands of entrepreneurs to the cannabis industry, which is expected to create a fiercely competitive market that could generate $250 million in annual sales, according to MJBiz Daily.

Over time, the publication reports, only the most efficient growers are expected to survive a shakeout that winnows the licensees' ranks.

This is why GrowPods are so important to the Oklahoma cannabis market. GrowPods offer an extraordinarily fast, low-cost pathway to market entry. The system is extremely efficient and provides rapid harvests and fast ROIs.

"Our system was tuned by some of the finest growers in the nation," said George Natzic, CEO of GP Solutions. "We look forward to working with Oklahoma-based entrepreneurs and farmers that want to get to market fast with the GrowPod system."

CannaCon is the largest cannabis expo in Oklahoma, and features major national and international cannabis companies, including Boveda, Futurola, Surna, Trane, Urban Grow, and MJ Freeway.

With millions in cannabis sales revenue already generated, and with business licenses issued for more than 1,600 growers, 436 processors and 947 dispensaries, according to Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, the time is now to make your mark on this emerging industry.

The event will be held at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, September 27-28, 2019.

For more information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

SOURCE GP Solutions

Related Links

https://www.growpodsolutions.com

