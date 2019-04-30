GP Solutions' "GrowPods" Featured on Telemundo News

CORONA, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC: GWPD), developer of the GrowPod modular automated micro-farms, announced that it was featured on Telemundo.

The report said that Grow Pod Solutions represents "the future of farming" and offer farmers, restauranteurs, and grocers the ability to grow fresh, clean and healthy food virtually anywhere.

Shannon Illingworth, Founder of Grow Pod Solutions, said the company's indoor modular farms feature proprietary LED lights along with a real-time control system that monitors temperature, humidity, CO 2 , maintenance, and light schedules. The system is automated with state-of-the-art technology, and provides a "plug-and-play" ease of operation. All critical functions are computer-controlled to optimize environmental conditions and harvest times.

"One of the biggest benefits of growing food inside a GrowPod is that vegetables and herbs can be allowed to mature to their full flavor and nutritional value," Illingworth commented. "With a GrowPod, ultra-fresh food can be picked just minutes before it is sold or served."

Some of the produce harvested by Grow Pod Solutions is designated to go into new salad dispensing kiosks. These unique automated retailing systems were developed by AR Systems. These popular kiosks allow people to quickly and conveniently enjoy a fresh and healthy salad on the go.

GP Solutions is the owner of Grow Pod Solutions, and is a publicly traded company. E-Trade recently announced that it will allow its customers to buy and sell GP Solutions stock through its service.

For information on GP Solutions or Grow Pod Solutions, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call (855) 247-8054.

To see the Telemundo report, visit: bit.ly/GrowPodTelemundo.

For information on AR Systems, visit: www.automatedretailingsystems.com

ABOUT GP SOLUTIONS:

GP Solutions is at the forefront of clean agriculture. The company developed "GrowPods" – innovative, clean micro farms that provide optimum conditions for plant cultivation with total environmental control. GrowPods are modular and automated for ease of use and scalability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments, but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Media:

hello@inov8.us

SOURCE GP Solutions

Related Links

www.growpodsolutions.com

