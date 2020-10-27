GP Solutions, Inc. Enters into Distribution Agreement with Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6th 2020, GP Solutions, Inc. (GWPD) finalized a distribution agreement with California based Advanced Container Technologies, Inc., (ACT). The agreement states ACT has the exclusive right to market, sell and distribute GP's products in the United States and its territories. This agreement has an initial term that expires on December 31, 2025, and is renewable indefinitely as long as ACT meets prescribed sales targets. GP manufactures fully insulated, food-grade shipping containers that are specifically modified to provide an optimal controlled environment for growing a wide range of horticultural and agricultural products in all environments and climates.

A key component of the agreement is ACT's exclusivity to market GP Solutions "Grow Pods." GP Solutions "Grow Pods" have become a popular and trusted technology in the agriculture industry. Subsequently, ACT completed a share exchange on October 9th, 2020, with Medtainer, Inc., (MDTRD). Medtainer, Inc. is a California based company that specializes in manufacturing, branding, sales and marketing consultation.

GP Solutions, Inc. President, George Natzic, stated, "We are very excited about the prospects of this agreement allowing ACT to use its expertise to market and sell GP Solutions' Grow Pods." Also stating, "This also allows GP Solutions to focus on manufacturing new products and executing our business model into new industries and territories."

GrowPods are controlled environment micro-farms with a sealed eco-system, utilizing filtered air and water while maintaining a pest-free environment to eliminate pathogens. Grow Pods offers farmers a high-margin niche to expand into, and gives consumers access to safe, tested, and nutritious "Super Foods."

