GP Solutions Launches "Prolific" - a Unique, Reusable, Soil and Nutrient Line that Maximizes Plant's Genetic Potential

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), the developer of "GrowPods" – proprietary, automated micro-farms, debuts Prolific - a unique, proprietary soilless growth medium and nutrient line that is free of human and sewage waste. Prolific was formulated by GP Solutions' in-house scientists, and is comprised of organic ingredients.

"Our objective was to develop a growth medium that will help give plants the proper nutrients they need to reach their genetic potential," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions. "Through our research and development, we created an ideal composition of natural ingredients that provide rich, contaminant-free growing conditions."

Natzic continued, "GP Solutions' Prolific is an excellent choice for growing organic vegetables and herbs in enclosed growing environments, such as indoor farms of any size, greenhouses, potted plants, and shipping container farms. Prolific provides an all-in-one solution that is suitable for beginners, advanced gardeners, and professional farmers."

Prolific requires little fertilization to maintain plant vigor. The growth medium can be reused time and time again, making Prolific cost-effective and sustainable, while helping to promote a zero waste environment.

Prolific contains a microbiological diversity of beneficial fungi and bacteria that help keep the growth medium free of harmful pathogens. These all-natural ingredients also help eliminate burning (a common problem with most fertilizers), and is free of pesticides.

Prolfic comes pre-packaged for the convenience and ease-of-use.

Prolific will be available in better garden centers, farm equipment and materials stores, and online at the GP Solutions' website.

For information on Prolific or on GrowPod automated micro-farms, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

SOURCE GP Solutions

