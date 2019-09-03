GP Solutions' New "Superfood" Category Acclaimed on "Innovations In Medicine" on PBS

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms called "GrowPods," was applauded on "Innovations in Medicine," a program produced by American Health Journal on PBS television.

The program presented GP Solutions' unique "GrowPods" – a scientific breakthrough that provides a pristine and filtered environment in which to grow a variety of vegetables and herbs, free of contaminants, dangerous chemicals, or pesticides.

"Food is medicine," according to the program. "What you eat is the single most important decision you make each day. Yet most people have no idea where their food originated, or if it is contaminated with pesticides, chemicals, or bacteria."

GrowPods are a unique, sealed indoor micro-farm that provides traceability and confidence that the food grown inside the system is free of contaminants.

"It's a new category of 'Superfoods' that are better than organic," the program stated. "GrowPods even use a proprietary soilless medium that is certified pathogen free."

Additionally, chronic illness such as cancer and ADHD have been linked to exposure to chemicals that linger in the air and soil, and are ingested through common foods.

According to Breastcancer.org, chemicals used to kill insects, keep lawns green, and make flowers bloom may cause cancer in people. And a study at UC Berkeley concluded that pesticide exposure causes changes in teen's brain activity.

"It's known that food is a significant source of pesticide exposure," said Brenda Eskenazi, UC Berkeley professor of epidemiology.

GrowPods' advanced technology grows clean and healthy food without harmful chemicals or pesticides.

"Food can make you healthy, and food can make you sick," said Shannon Illingworth, Founder of GP Solutions. "We believe that clean food is at the root of good health."

For information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

To view the PBS program, visit: www.vimeo.com/333142728.

