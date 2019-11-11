GP Solutions' "Prolific Soilless Growth Medium" and "Prolific Hydro" Now Available on Amazon

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), the developer of "GrowPods" – advanced automated micro-farms, and Prolific - a line of innovative nutrients and soilless growth medium, announced that its products are now available on Amazon.

Consumers will now be able to purchase "Prolific Soilless Growth Medium" and "Prolific Hydro" on Amazon, and start growing high quality organic crops with robust yields.

Both products are ideal for home and commercial growers, and are formulated to boost harvests and improve quality of vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs, and ornamentals.

Prolific Soilless Growth Medium is a premium "living soil" composed of the finest ingredients available, such as coir, perlite, and sphagnum peat moss, blended with a premium mixture of organic amendments to support all stages of growth.

Prolific Soilless Growth Medium is excellent for indoor and outdoor growing, seed starts and transplants, and has outstanding water holding capabilities. The innovative medium is free of human and sewage waste, and is completely balanced so it will not cause burning.

Prolific Hydro is an environmentally friendly fertilizer that is highly efficient and sustainable for all crops. The all-purpose fertilizer combines the best of organic and conventional ingredients, and is an all-in-one solution that helps anyone grow like a pro.

"Prolific is an excellent choice for growing organic vegetables and herbs in enclosed growing environments, such as indoor farms of any size, greenhouses, potted plants, and shipping container farms," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions. "These innovative growth-support solutions are suitable for beginners, advanced gardeners, and professional farmers."

To view and purchase Prolific Soilless Growth Medium on Amazon, visit: http://bit.ly/ProlificSoil.

To view and purchase Prolific Hydro on Amazon, visit: http://bit.ly/ProlificHydro.

For more information on Prolific or GrowPod automated micro-farms, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Media:

hello@inov8.us

SOURCE GP Solutions

Related Links

https://www.growpodsolutions.com

