GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Capabilities

COLUMBIA, Md. and MONTREAL, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it has acquired IC Axon, a leader in developing science-driven training for pharmaceutical and life science companies. This acquisition will strengthen GP Strategies' ability to deliver comprehensive sales training and digital learning services to its diverse global pharmaceutical customer base.

IC Axon highlights include:

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada

Designs and deploys customized clinical and sales training solutions for global clients

A large team of in-house clinical experts, including medical writers, editors, and dedicated referencing systems managers

Award-winning visual communications team

Focused on instructional and blended learning solutions, leveraging digital innovations

"IC Axon brings deep complementary pharmaceutical learning and development expertise to the existing GP Strategies team," stated Don Duquette, Executive Vice President, Workforce Excellence, of GP Strategies. "We can now offer our pharmaceutical customers expanded capability that delivers the best and most successful digital learning strategies. I believe that GP Strategies is now one of the most credentialed and experienced pharmaceutical sales training companies in the world."

"The opportunity to combine with GP Strategies to create truly global, full-service pharmaceutical sales training agency is extremely exciting," said Carole Gins, CEO of IC Axon. "We have found GP Strategies and IC Axon to be very closely aligned with respect to delivering high-quality services as a strategic partner for all our customers."

About IC Axon

IC Axon is an industry leader that designs and develops clinical and skill-based learning solutions. Leveraging 23 years of expertise working with the pharma, biotech, medical devices and diagnostics industries, IC Axon is a strategic learning partner for success in creating and deploying customized solutions for commercial and medical teams for the US and Global markets. IC Axon's collaborative, cross-departmental approach ensures the right learning solution meets each customer's unique technology and deployment strategy. Their team of over 90 employees is one of the largest in-house team of experts in the industry. Working closely with client partners for many years has fostered deep understanding of each client's methodologies and unique business needs.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning strategies and solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers.

Forward Looking Statement

We make statements in this press release that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. We use words such as "expect," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "could," "anticipates," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those we project. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

