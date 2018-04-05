GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF

COLUMBIA, Md., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider, GP Strategies Corporation, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with ManchesterCF (MCF) to offer training programs specifically designed for international banking and financial intelligence units within Financial Services and Public Sector industries.

This course content includes Financial Crime Training Programs for correspondent banking, international trade, private banking, and capital markets, as well as the FINTEL Series, which is appropriate for financial intelligence units. This hosted, comprehensive courseware is an accelerator to broaden the awareness and deepen the training for AML/CFT laws, regulations, and policies.

"Several of GP Strategies' key customers need to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act and its regulations," stated Patricia Begley, Chief of Staff, GP Strategies. "In order to ensure we have the most current financial crime training, we entered into a reseller agreement with ManchesterCF, which has proven expertise in this area. This partnership will enable us to effectively accelerate the deployment of comprehensive global programs in a timely manner."

"We are delighted to partner with GP Strategies to deliver online financial crime training to organizations around the world," stated Kim R. Manchester, CEO of ManchesterCF. "By combining ManchesterCF's world-leading content in AML, ATF, and cybercrime training with GP Strategies' training expertise and global distribution, we are well-positioned to be the global leader providing financial crime training to financial institutions, regulators, compliance monitors, multinational corporations, and law enforcement."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing comp, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information is located at www.gpstrategies.com.

About ManchesterCF

ManchesterCF provides online financial crime training programs specifically designed for international banks (correspondent banking, international trade, private banking & capital markets), multinational corporations, and financial intelligence units. Digital training programs from ManchesterCF address money laundering, terrorist financing, financial fraud and cybercrime risks. Founded in 2004, ManchesterCF is a private company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. More information can be found at www.manchestercf.com/trainingmcf/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gp-strategies-announces-agreement-with-manchestercf-300624511.html

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation

Related Links

https://www.gpstrategies.com

