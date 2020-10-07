GP Strategies Announces Divestiture of IC Axon, Improved Liquidity and Increased Focus on Core Competencies

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) today reported the completion of its divestiture of its IC Axon business division to CM Canada Acquisitions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ClinicalMind, LLC, a leading healthcare communications company. ClinicalMind paid GP Strategies approximately $28 million in cash for the business, subject to an adjustment based on the final determination of the business's working capital as of closing, of which $1.5 million was placed into escrow for 12 months. Up to an additional $2 million of consideration may be paid to GP Strategies if IC Axon achieves certain revenue objectives for calendar year 2020. The acquired IC Axon business has trailing twelve-month revenue of approximately $12.5 million as of June 30, 2020.

"Our sales of assets in the last year have improved our liquidity and focused our efforts toward our largest industry verticals," stated Mike Dugan, Chief Financial Officer. Gross proceeds from the sales in the past 12 months represented approximately $53 million. The total trailing twelve-month revenue stream for the businesses sold, as of the date of closing of each acquisition, was approximately $30 million. The company generated approximately $234 million in revenue from the first six months of 2020, which included approximately $5.7M of revenue from the businesses sold.

"We believe that our proactive approach during the pandemic has positioned the company for long-term success and provided us with more bandwidth to focus on our core strategy and growth in a more concise platform," said Adam Stedham, Chief Executive Officer.

