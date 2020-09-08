GP Strategies Earns 12 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX), a leader in innovative workforce transformation solutions, in partnership with their clients won 12 coveted Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in the following categories:

Gold | Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy (MetLife)

Gold | Best Program for Sales Training and Performance (General Motors)

Gold | Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program (Lufthansa Technical Training)

Gold | Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development (MetLife)

Silver | Learning & Development - Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation (General Motors)

Silver | Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program (MetLife)

Silver | Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program (Alyeska Pipeline Service Company)

Silver | Best Use of Blended Learning Program (United Overseas Bank)

Bronze | Best Advance in Compliance Training (AVANGRID)

Bronze | Best Use of Blended Learning (Electric Boat)

Bronze | Sales Training - Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program (General Motors)

Bronze | Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program (United Overseas Bank)

GP Strategies' win was announced on August 20, 2020. The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

"We are honored to receive these accolades in partnership with our clients," said Adam Stedham, CEO, GP Strategies. "We take great pride in the work we do to support our clients and the recognition from Brandon Hall Group acknowledges our focus to deliver best-in-class, transformative learning solutions."

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 26–28, 2021, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees," said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That's what sets our awards program apart from all others."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace & defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services that aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Additional information may be found at www.brandonhall.com.

