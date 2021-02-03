GP Strategies Launches Automotive Advisory Board

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) today announced the formation of an Automotive Advisory Board to support its global automotive practice. The move brings together industry thought leaders and experts to provide feedback and guidance on the company's offerings, solutions, and service levels.

GP Strategies Automotive Advisory Board members include:

Jeremy Anwyl , former CEO of Edmunds.com

former CEO of Edmunds.com John Alan Cooper , former Vice President of Aftersales for Ford Europe

former Vice President of Aftersales for Ford Europe Ernst H. Lieb , former President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA

former President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Dr. Steffen Szameitat , former Director Strategy of the SEAT/Cupra brands of the Volkswagen Group

former Director Strategy of the SEAT/Cupra brands of the Volkswagen Group Dave Zuchowski , former CEO of Hyundai Motor America

The Automotive Advisory Board improves GP Strategies' global competitive advantage and serves as a sounding board for business leaders on various subjects, including innovation, business development, and strategic opportunities. Board members will consult on brand positioning and new service products, advise on geographic expansion, and evaluate corporate development strategies.

"We're proud to have assembled such an impressive team of industry leaders. They provide the voice and perspective of the customer, and have already contributed meaningfully to some new initiatives like our modern learning take on an Automotive Retail Academy and integrated product launch strategies designed for the pandemic age," said Cathy Palochko, GP Strategies Senior Vice President and Global Automotive Industry Lead. "Across more than 50 years in the business, we've built a well-respected presence among automakers and their supporting vendors. The addition of the Automotive Advisory Board helps us reinforce that relevance and sustain it for years to come."

Among the advisory board members is Jeremy Anwyl, perhaps best known for his 13 years spent leading Edmunds.com. He believes the automotive industry is at a critical inflection point. "Today's automakers are building amazing vehicles, but that is no longer enough to ensure success. Increasingly, consumers will be looking for integrated transportation solutions and success will require automakers to fundamentally rethink their business models," Anwyl said. "GP is well positioned to help manufacturers tackle this critical transition, and I'm happy for the opportunity to contribute to their important work."

John Cooper, board member and former Vice President of Aftersales for Ford Europe, said, "E-commerce in an omnichannel environment is a game changer for the automotive industry, particularly in aftersales; however, most automakers are not ready to take advantage. It's an area I'm particularly focused on, and GP Strategies is leading the charge at a time when the need to change has never been more pressing."

Another inaugural member of the GP Strategies Automotive Advisory Board, Ernst Lieb is a globally oriented business leader with operational and leadership experience from stints as President and CEO of DaimlerChrysler Australia Pacific as well as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. "I've dedicated my career to establishing cultures of success through operational excellence, and I think GP Strategies' emphasis on workforce transformation positions them perfectly to help OEMs create innovative and market-leading strategies," said Lieb.

Each board member brings a highly accomplished outlook to the table, and each uniquely complements one or more of GP Strategies' areas of concentration. Steffen Szameitat, for example, noted, "The ongoing revolution in drivetrains and car software is vast and rapid. To make this transition happen, first top and middle management, then frontline workers need to understand the new technologies and the consequences for the customer. GP with its worldwide infrastructure and multi-industry perspective is a perfect partner to develop such learning ecosystems for European OEMs, importers and retail partners."

Rounding out the Automotive Advisory Board, Dave Zuchowski comes with a wealth of expertise in digital retailing solutions. "The conventional automotive dealership model provides the greatest hotbed for potential disruption and workplace transformation in today's business world," said Zuchowski. "Given GP's decades of experience in the field with dealers and in the boardroom with global sales organizations, the decision to join their advisory board was easy. I'm delighted to be part of such a top-notch team."

"We're working on several groundbreaking offerings in the automotive space for 2021," added Palochko. "The welcome input and market-driven guidance from Dave, Ernst, Jeremy, John, and Steffen will only serve to strengthen those efforts. We're excited to roll up our sleeves and start building what comes next."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

