GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record

COLUMBIA, Md., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) was recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm in Engineering News-Record's (ENR's) April 2018 Sourcebook.

"We are pleased to be recognized by ENR as part of this design and engineering community for the fourth consecutive year," stated Eric Rodgers, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technical Services, GP Strategies. "This acknowledgement reinforces our proud history in engineering and technical services and speaks to GP Strategies' diverse and global capabilities in helping our clients achieve success in their operations. We provide engineering services through our Lorien division in the EMEA region and are currently building our Bogotá, Colombia, engineering capabilities. Integrating those services with our US-centric engineering offerings will strengthen GP Strategies, shaping us as a leading company for multinational clients that seek a comprehensive set of services."

GP Strategies has decades of experience in providing design, build, and management of specialized facilities, technology reequipping, and manufacturing scale-up. The Company's multidisciplinary design teams include registered civil, mechanical, chemical, electrical, and fire protection engineers. Specialty engineering and design services are provided across a variety of markets, including aerospace, manufacturing, energy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, metals, and other industrial sectors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital design solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information may be found at www.gpstrategies.com.

