GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record for Fifth Consecutive Year

COLUMBIA, Md., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) was once again recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm in Engineering News-Record's (ENR's) May 2019 Sourcebook.

"We are delighted to be recognized by ENR as part of the design engineering community for the fifth consecutive year," stated Eric Rodgers, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technical Services, GP Strategies. "The Company's engineering and technical roots date back to the 1960s. We take great pride in our engineering, design, and technical services history and relentless focus on helping our clients achieve long-term success in their operations."

GP Strategies has engineering expertise in not only the aerospace, alternative fuels (LNG, CNG, LCNG and hydrogen) and food and beverage, and other industrial sectors, but also provides engineering and technical services across a range of other industries.

The Company continues to expand its offerings across a diverse and global customer base. Together with its Lorien Engineering division in EMEA, GP Strategies has capabilities serving North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. GP Strategies' Engineering & Technical Services practice is focused on servicing the needs of multinational clients that seek a trusted partner to deliver excellence and consistency across global operations.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information may be found at www.gpstrategies.com.

