GP Strategies Presented With SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is pleased to announce it has won the "Service Excellence" category in the 2020 SAP EMEA North Awards for Partner Excellence. The award was presented to GP Strategies during the SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting in Barcelona on January 13, 2020.

The Service Excellence award recognizes SAP partners for their achievement in gaining solution certifications for their knowledge and expertise across all SAP technologies. GP Strategies was selected based on the total number of certifications held in 2019 versus the total number of consultants on staff. Consultants must obtain certifications of certain levels to be permitted to implement and support GP Strategies' clients in their SAP and SuccessFactors projects, ensuring the clients have access to experts with the appropriate experience and the most current training.

"We are very honored to be named the number one SAP partner in Service Excellence. Our team has been recognized as the highest certified and thereby most experienced SAP partner in the entire EMEA North, and I am very proud to accept this award as an acknowledgement of our team's fantastic achievement," stated Mikkel B. Krogsdal-Wogensen, Managing Director, EMEA, HCM Technologies, GP Strategies.

Veronique Hangard, VP of Channels, SAP EMEA North commented on the award win, "Many congratulations to GP Strategies for being recognized for its 'Service Excellence'. Customer Service is critical to SAP and a key priority for us in 2020. GP Strategies is proving to be a positive role model to our partner ecosystem in ensuring it has the right infrastructure of certified consultants in place to deliver the best service to customers."

GP Strategies has been an SAP partner for more than 25 years, with one of the highest numbers of certified and professionally certified consultants, providing high-quality SuccessFactors implementations and support across the globe. Their expertise and proven track record in the talent management domain with SAP SuccessFactors solutions are helping companies digitalize HR practices and accelerate business execution. The GP Strategies' SAP SuccessFactors team provides full suite end-to-end implementation and support services spread across over 150 clients, in multiple industries and in over a dozen countries.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

© 2020 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved. GP Strategies and the GP Strategies logo design are trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation

Related Links

http://www.gpstrategies.com

