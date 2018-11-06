GP Strategies Releases New Research Report on What Drives Leadership Success

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced the release of the latest BlessingWhite research report. The report, Tomorrow's Leaders Today: What Leaders Need Right Now, and in the Future, to Be Successful, highlights new research on what leaders say are the biggest challenges they face in today's complex environment and what they need most to drive successful outcomes.

BlessingWhite, the leadership division of GP Strategies, surveyed leaders across the globe to find out what actions, skills, and mindsets leaders need as they face more pressures than ever before. Navigating through evolving technology, changing demographics, and a global landscape requires leaders to apply their skills to new contexts to lead effectively.

"Our research focused on what challenges were keeping people up at night and what most excited them about being leaders. And we wanted to know how they are preparing to be leaders in the future, particularly against the backdrop of digital transformation," stated Leah Clark, Director, Strategy & Development, BlessingWhite.

The research explores what leaders by functional level prioritize and what makes very successful leaders stand out. Having a mindset of adaptability, openness, and discipline is what leaders believe they need most. They also noted that communication, collaboration, and coaching are the most critical skills required for future success.

Although there are challenges, 68% of leaders overall are feeling optimistic about their roles and the future. Leading and developing others and driving team performance is a great source of motivation for them. Organizations can support leadership success by ensuring leaders are trained and equipped with the right skills to accomplish business objectives.

To learn more or access a copy of the report, visit https://www.gpstrategies.com/research-reports/or email info@gpstrategies.com.

The BlessingWhite division of GP Strategies provides key expertise in leadership development and employee engagement solutions that translate business strategies into results for customers by developing more effective leaders and more engaged workers.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information may be found at www.gpstrategies.com.

© 2018 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved. GP Strategies and the GP Strategies logo design are trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation

Related Links

http://www.gpstrategies.com

