GP Strategies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Overview:

Revenue of $115.6 million for third quarter of 2020 compared to $139.0 million for third quarter of 2019 and compared to $106.1 million for the second quarter of 2020

for third quarter of 2020 compared to for third quarter of 2019 and compared to for the second quarter of 2020 Gross profit of $20.7 million , or 17.9% of revenue, for third quarter of 2020 compared to $21.7 million , or 15.6%, for third quarter of 2019 and compared to $15.9 million , or 15.0% of revenue for the second quarter of 2020

, or 17.9% of revenue, for third quarter of 2020 compared to , or 15.6%, for third quarter of 2019 and compared to , or 15.0% of revenue for the second quarter of 2020 Diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.13 per share for third quarter of 2019 and compared to diluted loss per share of $0.04 for the second quarter of 2020. (Adjusted EPS of $0.24 for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and compared to $0.12 for the second quarter of 2020, after adjusting for special items)

for third quarter of 2020 compared to per share for third quarter of 2019 and compared to diluted loss per share of for the second quarter of 2020. (Adjusted EPS of for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and compared to for the second quarter of 2020, after adjusting for special items) Cash flow from operations of $12.6 million for third quarter of 2020 compared to $10.9 million for third quarter of 2019 and compared to $22.9 million for the second quarter of 2020

for third quarter of 2020 compared to for third quarter of 2019 and compared to for the second quarter of 2020 Reduced long term-debt balance by $39.1 million to $43.8 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $82.9 million as of December 31, 2019

to as of compared to as of Divested IC Axon business on October 1, 2020 for approximately $28.0 million , less an escrow of $1.5 million , that will further reduce our debt during the fourth quarter of 2020

"In a tough environment, we are pleased with our third quarter of 2020 results that demonstrate the Company is effectively managing the business through the macroeconomic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the third quarter the Company delivered a sequential increase in revenue, gross margin, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA compared to the second quarter of 2020." stated Adam Stedham, Chief Executive Officer and President of GP Strategies.

"We successfully reduced our long-term debt and took actions to generate positive cash flow. The Company has reduced its long-term debt by $75.9 million, or 63%, in just 15 months. In addition, the sale of IC Axon further reduced debt in the fourth quarter of 2020. GP Strategies is in a position of strength with the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities as they develop in the marketplace." concluded Mr. Stedham.

The Company's revenue decreased $23.4 million, or 16.8%, to $115.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $139.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue in the North America segment decreased $14.9 million, or 16.1%, revenue in the EMEA segment decreased $4.1 million, or 14.0% and revenue in the Emerging Markets segment decreased $4.4 million, or 25.7%.

The Company's revenue decline was primarily due to circumstances related to the macroeconomic impact of COVID-19, specifically the postponement of certain training events and other delays in client projects. In addition, our revenue decreased $4.6 million during the third quarter of 2020 due to discontinued revenue streams from the sale of our alternative fuels division on January 1, 2020 and the sale of our tuition program management business on October 1, 2019. Foreign currency exchange rate changes also resulted in a total $1.0 million increase in U.S. dollar reported revenue during the third quarter of 2020.

The Company had operating income of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, a $3.2 million decrease compared to operating income of $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decline in operating income is primarily due to a gross profit decrease of $1.0 million, or 4.6%, and a $2.4 million increase in general and administrative expenses. For the quarter, the company incurred severance expense, that was partially offset by a change in our Paid Time Off Policy, that in net totaled $4.8 million. Of this amount, $1.9 million is reflected in cost of revenue and the remaining $2.9 million is in general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of operations.

Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.13 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. After accounting for special items, which are set forth in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EPS below, Adjusted EPS was $0.24 for both the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash of $13.2 million compared to $8.2 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company had $43.8 million of long-term debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020 under its revolving credit facility compared to $82.9 million outstanding as of December 31, 2019. Cash provided by operating activities was $45.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2019.

In October 2020, the Company sold its IC Axon business division for $28.0 million subject to certain adjustments and $1.5 million was held in escrow. In addition there is a potential earnout of up to $2.0 million based on the business's revenue for calendar year 2020. The company used the net proceeds to further reduce its debt.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization), Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS), and free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's results. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, or superior to, either net income, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or cash flow, as a measure of the Company's liquidity. In addition, because these measures may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most comparable U.S. GAAP equivalents, see the Non-GAAP Reconciliations, along with related footnotes, below.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, and other commercial and government customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events on our business and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those we project, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLES FOLLOW

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Quarters ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019









Revenue $ 115,594

$ 139,005

$ 350,019

$ 427,891

Cost of revenue 94,929

117,338

295,843 361,987 Gross profit 20,665

21,667

54,176 65,904 General and administrative expenses 17,642

15,240

49,106 46,769 Sales and marketing expenses 1,685

1,830

5,381

5,725

Restructuring charges —

104

855

1,405

Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration, net —

—

—

677

Gain on sale of business —

—

1,064

—

Operating income (loss) 1,338

4,493

(102)

12,682

Interest expense 440

1,575

2,025

4,852

Other income (expense) 196

184

(493)

272

Income (loss) before income tax expense 1,094

3,102

(2,620)

8,102

Income tax expense (benefit) 573

961

(1,241) 2,408 Net income (loss) $ 521

$ 2,141

$ (1,379)

$ 5,694











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 17,094

16,901

17,082 16,773 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 17,507

16,939

17,252 16,807

Per common share data:







Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.03

$ 0.13

$ (0.08)

$ 0.34

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.03

$ 0.13

$ (0.08)

$ 0.34











Other data:







Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,114

$ 10,758

$ 19,522

$ 29,964

Adjusted EPS (1) $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.33

$ 0.61







(1) The terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to investors in evaluating its results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP equivalent, see the Non-GAAP Reconciliations, along with related footnotes, below.

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Quarters ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue by segment (2):







North America $ 77,436

$ 92,302

$ 237,654

$ 292,122

EMEA 25,437

29,577

78,647

91,373

Emerging Markets 12,721

17,126

33,718

44,396

Total revenue $ 115,594

$ 139,005

$ 350,019

$ 427,891











Gross profit by segment (2):







North America $ 15,335

$ 15,461

$ 42,405

$ 49,240

EMEA 2,845

3,046

7,530

10,282

Emerging Markets 2,485

3,160

4,241

6,382

Total gross profit $ 20,665

$ 21,667

$ 54,176

$ 65,904











Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,604

$ 10,854

$ 45,369

$ 4,551

Capital expenditures (238)

(878)

(1,284)

(1,905)

Free cash flow $ 12,366

$ 9,976

$ 44,085

$ 2,646







(2) Effective July 1, 2020, we began managing our business under a new organizational structure on a regional basis through our three geographic markets, North America, EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa) and Emerging Markets. We have reclassified the segment financial information herein for the prior year periods to reflect the changes in our segment reporting and conform to the current year's presentation.

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA (3) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Quarters ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 521

$ 2,141

$ (1,379)

$ 5,694

Interest expense 440

1,575

2,025

4,852

Income tax expense (benefit) 573

961

(1,241)

2,408

Depreciation and amortization 1,950

2,335

6,204

6,992

EBITDA 3,484

7,012

5,609

19,946

Adjustments:







Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,618

1,520

4,410

3,939

Stock compensation related to severance 1,721

—

1,721

—

Restructuring charges —

104

855

1,405

Severance expense 4,937

1,015

7,502

2,026

Change in paid time off policy (1,894)

—

(1,894)

—

Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration, net —

—

—

(677)

ERP implementation costs —

455

—

1,603

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses (120)

500

722

1,052

Legal acquisition and transaction costs 368

152

1,406

670

Impairment of operating lease right-of-use asset —

—

255

—

Gain on sale of business —

—

(1,064)

—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,114

$ 10,758

$ 19,522

$ 29,964







(3) Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is a widely used non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance. It is presented as supplemental information that the Company believes is useful to investors to evaluate its results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and other unusual or infrequently occurring items. For the periods presented, these other items are stock compensation related to severance, restructuring charges, severance expense, change in paid time off policy, gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration, net, ERP implementation costs, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, legal acquisition and transaction costs, impairment of operating lease right-of-use asset, and gain on sale of business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute either for net income, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or for cash flow, as a measure of the Company's liquidity. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EPS (4) (Unaudited)





Quarters ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03

$ 0.13

$ (0.08)

$ 0.34

Stock compensation severance expense 0.07

—

0.07

—

Restructuring charges —

—

0.04

0.06

Severance expense 0.21

0.04

0.32

0.08

Change in paid time off policy (0.08)

—

(0.08)

—

Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration, net —

—

—

(0.03)

ERP implementation costs —

0.02

— 0.07

Foreign currency transaction (gain) losses (0.01)

0.02

0.02 0.04

Legal acquisition and transaction costs 0.01

0.01

0.05 0.03

Impairment of operating lease right-of-use asset —

—

0.01

—

Settlement of contingent consideration in shares 0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Gain on sale of business —

—

(0.04)

—

Adjusted EPS $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.33

$ 0.61







(4) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as earnings per diluted share excluding the gain or loss on the change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration and special charges, such as restructuring, and other unusual or infrequently occurring items of income or expense. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the gain on change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration and other special charges, when considered together with our U.S. GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)





September 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



Current assets:









Cash

$ 13,206



$ 8,159



Accounts and other receivables

91,169



131,852



Unbilled revenue

39,256



57,229



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,690



19,115



Assets held for sale

25,128



—



Total current assets

190,449



216,355



Property, plant and equipment, net

4,933



5,803



Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,637



27,251



Goodwill and intangible assets, net

160,243



187,907



Other assets

11,023



11,586



Total assets

$ 389,285



$ 448,902















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 73,227



$ 92,332



Deferred revenue

21,669



23,234



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

6,073



7,871



Liabilities held for sale

2,898



—



Total current liabilities

103,867



123,437



Long-term debt

43,750



82,870



Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

19,325



22,159



Other noncurrent liabilities

13,353



10,522



Total liabilities

180,295



238,988



Total stockholders' equity

208,990



209,914



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 389,285



$ 448,902





