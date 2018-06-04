GP Strategies to Present at Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it will participate in the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference, which is being held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA on June 11-13, 2018. The Company is scheduled to present on Monday, June 11, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. EDT and will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. The presentation slides will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.gpstrategies.com/about-us/investors/events-and-presentation/.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information may be found at www.gpstrategies.com.

