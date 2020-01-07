GP Strategies to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 14-15, 2020 in New York City. Scott Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 4:50 p.m. ET on January 15th and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day. The presentation slides will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.gpstrategies.com/about-us/investors/events-and-presentation/.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers.

