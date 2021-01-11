GP Strategies to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 15, 2021. Adam Stedham, Chief Executive Officer and Mike Dugan, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. ET on January 15th and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day. The presentation slides are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://www.gpstrategies.com/about-us/investors/.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace & defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation

Related Links

www.gpstrategies.com

