GP Strategies to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 3, 2018

COLUMBIA, Md., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

The Company has scheduled an investor conference call for 10:00 a.m. ET on May 3, 2018. In addition to prepared remarks from management, there will be a question and answer session on the call. The dial-in number for the live conference call will be 800-707-7427 or 303-223-4368, using conference ID number 21888576. A telephone replay of the call will also be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. on May 3rd and will be available until 12:00 p.m. on May 17th. To listen to the replay, dial 800-633-8284 or 402-977-9140, using conference ID number 21888576. A replay will also be available on GP Strategies' website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers.

