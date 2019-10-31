GP Strategies to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 7, 2019

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019. In conjunction with the release, GP Strategies has scheduled an investor conference call and webcast that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Prepared remarks regarding the company's financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with GP Strategies' executive management team.

The conference call may be accessed via webcast at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/gpx191107.html or by calling +1 (833) 535-2204 within the US, or +1 (412) 902-6747 internationally, and requesting the "GP Strategies Conference." The presentation slides broadcast via the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of GP Strategies' website the morning of the call. Participants must be logged in via telephone to submit a question to management during the call. Participants may optionally pre-register for the webcast at http://dpregister.com/10136547.

The webcast will be archived on the Investors section of GP Strategies' website and will remain available for 90 days. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week and may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10136547.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers.

