GP Transco Has Been Named a Best Trucking Company to Work for by Smart-trucking.com

DARIEN, Ill., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 21, 2020, Smart-Trucking.com, a well-known website and YouTube channel for truck driver tips and resources, updated their Best Trucking Companies to Work For listing with the addition of GP Transco, adding the carrier to the Best Paid Trucking Jobs section. This addition was made after the Illinois-based carrier became the 3rd highest-paying trucking company in the United States and added profit-sharing options for drivers as well as a new fuel-savings incentive.

"We are really glad that Smart-Trucking.com recognized GP Transco for the positive and fair treatment of drivers," said Art Jamontas, the Director of Operations at GP Transco. "We do everything in our power to attract and retain drivers of the highest caliber to best serve our customers, and a big part of it is paying them a competitive salary with comprehensive benefits."

According to Smart-Trucking.com, GP Transco is a company that "sets a good example for other companies to follow." The Smart-Trucking.com listing is an addition to other publications which recognized GP Transco as a Trucking Company Doing It Better on Trucking Answers, a Best Trucking Company to Work For on TruckDriversSalary.com, and a recent nomination to be a Best Fleet to Drive For by Carriers Edge.

About the Company:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with 400 trucks and over 600 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading solutions. GP Transco's sister companies include GP Transco Logistics and OpenRoad TMS.

