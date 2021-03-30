GP Transco Named as 'The Best Trucking Company to Work for in 2021' by Smart-Trucking

JOLIET, Ill., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart-Trucking, a trucking news, entertainment, and education organization, ranked GP Transco as their #1 choice for the best trucking company to work for in 2021. "Some of these carriers have large fleets of trucks but are so well-managed they are able to retain a 'family atmosphere,' which I like a lot," says the host and co-creator of Smart-Trucking.

GP Transco, a dry van over-the-road carrier out of Illinois, has been in business for over 15 years and are known in the industry for their fair treatment of drivers, high driver pay and benefits, and top-of-the-line equipment. Their fleet of nearly 450 drivers services a base of contracted customers, making up nearly 60% of the company's total business. "Hiring outstanding drivers and paying them a competitive rate allows us to provide our customers with the best service possible," says Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco.

Company drivers at GP Transco work as full-time W2 employees and earn between $72,000-$89,000/year and enjoy benefits such as health insurance, dental, vision, life insurance, long and short-term disability, 401k with 5% matching, and more. The carrier recently added a six-month review to each company driver, where eligible drivers receive a 1 cent-per-mile raise to their profit sharing on a biannual basis. Based on a survey conducted by the carrier this month, 94% of their drivers state that they plan to work at the company this time next year. According to a survey the carrier conducted this month, 94% of their drivers state that they plan to work at the company this time next year, which is a strong contrast considering the driver turnover rate in the industry is about 99%.

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with 450 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading solutions.

