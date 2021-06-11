GP Transco Secures Fifth Crain's Fast 50 Listing

JOLIET, Ill., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Transco, one of the fastest-growing trucking and logistics companies in the country, has been listed as a Crain's Fast 50 company for the fourth time.

Crain's Fast 50 is an annual listing published by Crain's Chicago Business, recognizing outstanding growth - "Here's our annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area." GP Transco is ranked number Forty (40) this year.

"The past year and a half were pretty unprecedented, and seeing our entire team come together, adapt, and continue working efficiently was an incredible thing to see," said Sergey Bort, the company's VP of Marketing and Strategic Business Development. "Our office staff, our professional truck drivers, and our shop mechanics allowed the company to not only grow, but take part in numerous projects in aiding the COVID19 pandemic efforts through the delivery of much-needed truckloads of personal protective equipment."

Since GP Transco's last appearance on Crain's Fast 50, GP Transco has grown operations to 500 trucks and over 700 trailers and hit a major milestone by opening a 40,000 square foot modern industrial-scaled, technology-based headquarters and are proudly calling the city of Joliet their home while adding over 100 new permanent jobs to the Joliet economy. Located along Channahon Road near I-80, this facility has dramatically improved operations, comfort (featuring a basketball court, gym, kitchen, laundry facilities, lounge areas, and open 24 hours for our drivers and office staff) and is well sustained to accommodate future growth of both company fleet as well as office and maintenance shop staff.

COVID19 Response:

In April of 2020, over 600,000 pounds of essential medical supplies were flown into Illinois in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on an Antonov An-124 Cargo Aircraft in 3 flights and onto 24 GP Transco semi-trucks. GP Transco Truck Drivers and Chicago Rockford International Airport staff worked tirelessly to unload and deliver the supplies. This was one of many COVID19-related projects the company worked on during the pandemic.

About GP Transco:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner and an active member of the American Trucking Association with 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes state-of-the-art technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading solutions. GP Transco's sister companies include GP Transco Logistics and OpenRoad TMS.

