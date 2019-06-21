GP Transco Secures Third Crain's Fast 50 Listing

DARIEN, Ill., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Transco, one of the fastest-growing trucking and logistics companies in the country, has been listed as a Crain's Fast 50 company for the third time.

Crain's Fast 50 is an annual listing published by Crain's Chicago Business, recognizing outstanding growth – "Here's our annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area." GP Transco is ranked number sixteen (16) this year.

GP Transco

"We are ecstatic to once again receive this award from Crain's," said Dominic Zastarskis, GP Transco CEO. "This award is a reflection of our commitment to continually grow without sacrificing the quality of the services we provide. I want to thank our awesome staff and our outstanding truck drivers for helping us get to where we are today."

GP Transco is prepared to continue growing and is in the process of building a brand-new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Joliet, Illinois. More information on this will come in the upcoming weeks.

About GP Transco:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner and an active member of the American Trucking Association with 400 trucks and over 550 trailers, the company utilizes state-of-the-art technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading solutions. GP Transco's sister companies include GP Transco Logistics and OpenRoad TMS.

