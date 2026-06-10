GPA Logistics Grows Revenue 9% by Eliminating Billing Leakage with Octup

National 3PL recaptures previously untracked warehouse revenue across seven nationwide warehouses using Octup's billing automation and operations intelligence platform

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octup, the AI operations intelligence and billing automation platform purpose-built for third-party logistics (3PL), today announced that GPA Logistics, a national 3PL operator with facilities across the United States, has recaptured 90% of previously unbilled warehouse revenue after deploying Octup.

The new tech that helped GPA Logistics close the gap between warehouse activity and billed revenue across 7 facilities. Post this GPA Logistics Leaders, Bill Drummer and Brian Cantrell.

The U.S. third-party logistics industry generated more than $300 billion in gross revenue in 2024, according to Armstrong & Associates, as operators serve an increasingly complex mix of e-commerce, retail, and B2B fulfillment workflows. Industry leaders consistently cite revenue leakage, which is work performed in the warehouse but never invoiced, as one of the most persistent and under-measured drags on 3PL profitability. For fast-scaling providers like GPA Logistics, which has seven large warehouses country wide, the gap between operational activity and billed revenue becomes both harder to detect and more expensive to carry.

Before Octup, GPA's operational data lived across multiple platforms and spreadsheets, slowing decision-making and allowing completed work to go unrecorded. Value-added services (VAS) were tracked manually in spreadsheets, and leadership lacked a single view of profitability by customer, warehouse, or service line.

Octup integrated directly with GPA's existing tech stack to create a closed-loop system that automatically captures every warehouse activity and ties it to the correct client rate card. Today, every inbound receipt, outbound B2B order, outbound D2C shipment, and value-added service is recorded in Octup as a single source of truth, powering daily profit-and-loss reporting by warehouse and real-time visibility into cost-to-serve by customer.

Since implementation, GPA has captured warehouse work that was previously invisible in its billing process and gained the clarity to protect margins across DTC, B2B, and co-packing operations without blind spots.

"We were doing phenomenal things for our customers, but sometimes we weren't capturing the billing," said Bill Drummer, CEO of GPA Logistics. "With Octup, everything is recorded. We've recaptured a significant portion of revenue that was previously slipping through the cracks."

"Octup is like plugging a brain into your WMS," added Brian Cantrell, President of GPA Logistics. "It gives us real-time visibility into revenue, eliminates leaks, and gives us confidence in our numbers."

"Every day, 3PLs perform work that never makes it to an invoice, and in a business that runs on tight margins, that leakage is significant," said Alon Partuk, CEO of Octup. "GPA Logistics is one of the most forward-thinking operators in North America, and their revenue lift is a clear signal of what becomes possible when warehouse activity, billing, and profitability live in a single intelligent system. This is where 3PL operations are headed. Every pallet, every pick, every value-added service captured, priced, and billed automatically."

Octup now powers daily P&L reporting by warehouse for GPA, breaking performance down across inbound, outbound, and VAS activity, with highly configurable rate cards that adapt to the company's diverse customer contracts.

About Octup

Octup is the AI operations intelligence and billing automation platform purpose-built for third-party logistics providers. By integrating directly with warehouse management systems, shipping carriers, and finance tools, Octup captures every billable warehouse activity in real time and gives 3PL leaders a single source of truth for revenue, cost-to-serve, and profitability. Customers include some of the fastest-growing 3PLs in North America. Learn more at http://www.octup.com.

About GPA Logistics

GPA Logistics is a full-service third-party logistics provider with facilities across the United States and more than 2 million square feet of warehouse capacity. GPA partners with brands across consumer, retail, and industrial categories to deliver scalable, high-accuracy fulfillment operations spanning e-commerce, B2B distribution, and value-added services. Learn more at https://www.gpalogisticsgroup.com/.

SOURCE Octup