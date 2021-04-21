GPA Midstream Announces 2020 Safety Award Recipients

TULSA, Okla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association today announced recipients of its annual safety awards that recognize member companies for outstanding safety performances in the midstream industry during the previous calendar year.

"For 2020, even with the COVID-19 pandemic that dealt stressful safety challenges well beyond the norm, our members again delivered stellar safety performances that continue to reveal just how serious the midstream energy sector is about operating safely," said Johnny Dreyer, GPA Midstream senior vice president.

Midstream companies of all sizes vie for the prestigious safety recognitions on a level playing field, with total midstream operational workhours determining where each qualifies within four divisions for both United States and international companies, based on eligibility criteria.

GPA Midstream 2020 Safety Awards

Division I (1 million or more midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Western Midstream Partners (The Woodlands, Texas)

2nd Place - Kinder Morgan (Houston)

International

1st Place - Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)

2nd Place - Bahrain National Gas Co. (Riffa, Bahrain)

Division II (200,000 - 999,999 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Midcoast Energy (Houston)

2nd Place - Phillips 66 (Houston)

International

1st Place - Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd. (Trinidad, West Indies)

Division III (50,000 - 199,999 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - SCM Operations (Houston)

2nd Place - Superior Pipeline Co. (Tulsa, Okla.)

Division IV (less than 50,000 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Cardinal Midstream III (Dallas)

2nd Place - Aka Energy/Red Cedar Gathering (Durango, Colo.)

Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement

GPA Midstream also recognizes companies that have notably improved their safety performances the past year over previous years with its Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement. The four honored for 2020 achievements are: EnLink Midstream (Dallas), Mustang Fuel Corp. (Oklahoma City), Phillips 66 (Houston), and Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia).

Perfect Record Awards

GPA Midstream presents Perfect Record Awards to members submitting safety statistics with no lost time accidents. The 2020 Perfect Record Award recipients are:

Aka Energy (Durango, Colo.)

Altus Midstream (Houston)

Bahrain National Gas Co. (Riffa, Bahrain)

Cardinal Midstream III (Dallas)

Momentum Midstream (Houston)

Mustang Gas Products (Oklahoma City)

Navitas Midstream (The Woodlands, Texas)

Phillips 66 (Houston)

Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd. (Trinidad, West Indies)

Plains All American (Houston)

Red Cedar Gathering (Durango, Colo.)

Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)

SCM Operations (Houston)

Superior Pipeline Co. (Tulsa, Okla.)

United Gas Derivatives Co. (New Cairo, Egypt)

GPA Midstream will celebrate all safety award winners and the association's 100th anniversary at the 2021 GPA Midstream Convention to be held in-person in San Antonio, Sept. 26 - 29.

For more information about GPA Midstream awards, visit GPAMidstream.org. For more information about the association's annual convention, visit GPAMidstreamConvention.org.

GPA Midstream Association has served the U.S. energy industry since 1921 and represents corporate members engaged in a wide variety of services that move vital energy products such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, and crude oil from production areas to markets across the United States. The association's mission is to responsibly serve and represent the midstream energy industry with collaborative expertise, safety and advocacy through its member companies and staff, focused on sustainability, to the benefit of all. For more information, visit GPAMidstream.org.

SOURCE GPA Midstream Association

Related Links

https://gpamidstream.org/

