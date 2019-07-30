GPA Midstream commends Senate EPW Committee on Highway Bill passage

TULSA, Okla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association applauds the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works for passing the Americans for Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2019. This bipartisan bill passed by a unanimous vote.

This legislation will allow the Secretary of the Interior to expediate the permitting of gathering lines for oil and natural gas wells on federal land, and, with tribal consent, on Indian land, which will reduce venting and flaring of natural gas. The construction of these gathering lines would also reduce heavy duty truck traffic on local and state roads, which would further reduce emissions of methane.

"This legislation is a common sense, win-win approach that improves the environment and boosts revenues for taxpayers by capturing natural gas that would otherwise be vented or flared," said GPA Midstream President and CEO Joel Moxley. "It also serves to boost revenues for the federal government and states, all while making our roads safer."

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 80 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as "midstream" activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

