GPA Midstream moves 2021 annual convention to September

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GPA Midstream Association announces formal plans for its 2021 GPA Midstream Convention to be held in San Antonio, Texas, including a move to the fall dates of Sept. 26-29, the return to an in-person event and the celebration of the organization's 100th anniversary.

The change to September from its usual April timeframe is a direct result of COVID-19 pandemic impacts that highly altered association activities throughout the year, among which was cancellation of the 2020 convention.

"With promising COVID vaccines on the way and corporate America adapting responsibly to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, we're optimistic about being able to host a safe, healthy and successful in-person convention in September," said Joel Moxley, GPA Midstream president and CEO. "Pushing the dates back gives everybody more time to prepare and make prudent decisions around convention participation."

"I'm confident everyone is ready for a return to some sense of normalcy in the new year, and I think this exciting news is a great start for our industry," added GPA Midstream Chairman of the Board Bill Ward, senior vice president, Superior Pipeline. "Our association is proud to provide a positive outlook that not only brings us together again, but also helps kick-off our next 100 years as a trade group. Our history is proof of our organization's ability to adapt."

Founded in 1921, GPA Midstream leads the midstream sector in advocacy, safety, technical standards, and education and training.

The GPA Midstream Convention attracts midstream professional from all levels with an agenda focused around three tracks – advocacy, commercial and technical – and with program topics and presenters selected by a panel of industry peers. The San Antonio venue, with Marriott Rivercenter serving as the convention's headquarters, has historically drawn 2,000-plus registered attendees in the last decade.

The convention's shift from April to September will hold through 2026, all to be held in San Antonio. For more convention information, including future dates, and to stay apprised of updates, visit GPAMidstreamConvention.org.

For more information about GPA Midstream and its members, visit GPAMidstream.org.

GPA Midstream Association has served the U.S. energy industry since 1921 and represents more than 70 corporate members engaged in a wide variety of services that move vital energy products such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products and crude oil from production areas to markets across the United States. The association's mission is to responsibly serve and represent the midstream energy industry with collaborative expertise, safety and advocacy through its member companies and staff, focused on sustainability, to the benefit of all. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

