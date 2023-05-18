GPARENCY FORMS TECHNOLOGY ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO TRANSFORM COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, the first membership-based commercial mortgage brokerage, is pleased to announce the formation of a new technology advisory committee. This initiative aims to expand use of publicly available data, modern technologies, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) for increased transparency and streamlined and swift decision-making in commercial real estate financing.

GPARENCY Team to form a new Technology Advisory Committee, From left to right, Abrar Quershi, Evguenia Yerukhimovich, John Bryan

The committee will be spearheaded by GPARENCY's Partner and Chief Technology Officer, Abrar Quershi, who has been instrumental in the evolution of the company's technology platform. Alongside Quershi, John Bryan, Head of Design, and Evguenia Yerukhimovich, Chief Product Manager, will contribute their expertise. The team is further enhanced by the inclusion of CTOs and CIOs from leading banks specializing in commercial real estate loans.

"Our primary mission is to equip our customers with the necessary technology capabilities and relevant data to help them make better investment and financing decisions," stated Quershi."We would align our efforts with our partners in the industry for better data and operations standards which will reduce inefficiencies, increase transparency, and deliver more robust outcomes for all the stakeholders."

The committee will explore collaboration with the industry partners to automate and streamline processes, bolster decision-making, mitigate risks, and facilitate a more transparent, efficient, and profitable commercial real estate financing ecosystem.

GPARENCY's CEO, Ira Zlotowitz, commented, "The formation of this advisory committee underlines our commitment to continual innovation and industry leadership. We are excited to collaborate with our peers and use our collective expertise to transform the commercial real estate industry, which has been traditionally slow to adopt new technologies."

With the insight from top banking executives on the advisory committee, GPARENCY is confident that it can develop solutions tailored to the unique needs of the commercial real estate lending sector.

