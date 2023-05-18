GPARENCY FORMS TECHNOLOGY ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO TRANSFORM COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY

News provided by

GPARENCY

18 May, 2023, 15:34 ET

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, the first membership-based commercial mortgage brokerage, is pleased to announce the formation of a new technology advisory committee. This initiative aims to expand use of publicly available data, modern technologies, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) for increased transparency and streamlined and swift decision-making in commercial real estate financing.

Continue Reading
GPARENCY Team to form a new Technology Advisory Committee, From left to right, Abrar Quershi, Evguenia Yerukhimovich, John Bryan
GPARENCY Team to form a new Technology Advisory Committee, From left to right, Abrar Quershi, Evguenia Yerukhimovich, John Bryan

The committee will be spearheaded by GPARENCY's Partner and Chief Technology Officer, Abrar Quershi, who has been instrumental in the evolution of the company's technology platform. Alongside Quershi, John Bryan, Head of Design, and Evguenia Yerukhimovich, Chief Product Manager, will contribute their expertise. The team is further enhanced by the inclusion of CTOs and CIOs from leading banks specializing in commercial real estate loans.

"Our primary mission is to equip our customers with the necessary technology capabilities and relevant data to help them make better investment and financing decisions," stated Quershi."We would align our efforts with our partners in the industry for better data and operations standards which will reduce inefficiencies, increase transparency, and deliver more robust outcomes for all the stakeholders."

The committee will explore collaboration with the industry partners to automate and streamline processes, bolster decision-making, mitigate risks, and facilitate a more transparent, efficient, and profitable commercial real estate financing ecosystem.

GPARENCY's CEO, Ira Zlotowitz, commented, "The formation of this advisory committee underlines our commitment to continual innovation and industry leadership. We are excited to collaborate with our peers and use our collective expertise to transform the commercial real estate industry, which has been traditionally slow to adopt new technologies."

With the insight from top banking executives on the advisory committee, GPARENCY is confident that it can develop solutions tailored to the unique needs of the commercial real estate lending sector.

About GPARENCY:

GPARENCY is a membership-based commercial mortgage brokerage that offers a revolutionary flat fee pricing model for commercial real estate mortgages. The company's comprehensive marketplace and CRE toolkit provide a seamless experience for its members, including access to lenders, public data, sales and finance comparables, and mortgage rates. GPARENCY's mission is to bring transparency and efficiency to the commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit gparency.com.

Media Contact:
GPARENCY
[email protected]

SOURCE GPARENCY

Also from this source

Introducing GPARENCY's AI-Powered News Feed: Revolutionizing Commercial Real Estate Information Access

GPARENCY Continues to Expand Brokerage Division with Addition of Tzvi Rappaport as Senior Mortgage Broker

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.